Assembly to summon finance minister over Senegambia Bridge deal

By Tabora Bojang

The National Assembly will call the finance minister Seedy Keita for clarifications over the purported agreement he signed with Africa50 to manage the Senegambia Bridge.

The minister yesterday said the National Assembly is not needed in this arrangement which he said is not even binding yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, many Gambians think the deal smacks of loan and should have been sent to the Assembly.

Last night, a credible source told The Standard that a letter requesting the minister to come before a relevant committee will be sent out today, Monday.

“An international deal of such nature should be subjected to appropriate parliamentary scrutiny and approval. So the Minister is being written to, to appear to answer some questions because it is parliament’s responsibility to keep the government in check and make sure its policies, programs and agreements serve the best interest of Gambians. The letter is already written and will be dispatched today,” our source added.