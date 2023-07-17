North Mayor of Miami to visit Banjul

The mayor of North Miami, Florida state in the US, Dr Alix Desulme, will visit Banjul next month as guest of the Mayor and the Banjul City Council.

According to reliable sources, Mayor Desulme will lead a business development and cultural mission to Banjul from August 1–3.

He will be accompanied by Kionne L. McGhee, Miami-Dade County Commissioner (District 9), Marleine Bastien, Miami-Dade County Commissioner (District 2), and Alexandra Davis, Vice Mayor, City of Miramar.

Others in the delegation will include Council members and staff from the City of Miami and North Lauderdale, Florida.

The purpose of the mission is to promote business ties, tourism, educational and cultural exchanges between the city of North Miami and the city of Banjul.

According to a correspondence on the visit seen by The Standard, the mission also provides the platform for sustained multilateral engagements with the African continent through reciprocal trade missions, official visitations, educational exchanges, tourism, and cultural linkages. The delegation will consist of approximately 30 public officials and private sector participants.

During their stay the delegation is expected to formalise the Sister Cities engagement between the two cities, Miami and Banjul.

That engagement is part of the agenda of Sister Cities International (SCI), which held its first Africa Summit in Cape Town, South Africa in February 2023.

It is designed to strengthen and expand US-Africa sister cities within the SCI network. Sister Cities International Africa

Region and other partner organisations are looking to increase US-Africa sister cities to 500 total partnerships within five (5) years.