Gambia in a long walk to Fifa World Cup

The Gambia has been drawn against Cote D’Ivoire in West Africa, Gabon in Central Africa, Kenya in East Africa, Burundi in Central Africa and Seychelles in Southern Africa in Group F of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

All six teams will play each other twice in away and home matches in these marathon qualifiers. The first batch of matches will be played in November. Only the winner of the group qualifies to the finals. The fixture means each team will play five matches away and another five at home.