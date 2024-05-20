Wang Yong——Heart to heart, heart for heart

- Advertisement -

Wang Yong, the leader of the sixth China Medical Team to The Gambia, symbolizes both compassion and dedication. A seasoned cardiovascular specialist with over twenty years of clinical experience and a master’s degree in cardiovascular medicine, serves as the deputy director and associate professor at the Fourth Medical Hospital of China Medical University.

“Clear love, solely for the motherland,” Wang Yong summarizes his motivation for joining the medical team. Moved by the struggles of many in Africa lacking basic medical services, he resolved to devote himself to medical aid, offering support where needed. In The Gambia, his involvement wasn’t limited to providing essential medical services; he also engaged in health education and disease prevention, tirelessly striving despite the challenges of scarce resources and inadequate infrastructure.

Under Wang Yong’s leadership, the medical team conducted extensive mobile clinics and health education campaigns in areas like Brikama and Bansang, significantly improving local health conditions and strengthening the friendship between China and The Gambia. His tenure included organizing medical outreach in children’s villages and multiple donations of medical supplies, marking significant accomplishments in his career.

Wang Yong’s interactions with local residents not only enriched his professional journey but also wove a beautiful tapestry of mutual respect and cultural exchange. “Every smile, every thank you, and every moment shared fuels my commitment,” recalls Wang Yong, whose many friendships included gifts of jade and tea as expressions of gratitude and respect.

As his mission draws to a close, Wang Yong looks forward to continuing his work in medical aid, eager to use his skills and passion to bring health and hope to those in need. “This mission profoundly shaped both my professional and personal outlook, deepening my understanding and love for humanitarian work,” he adds, aspiring to contribute further to building a better world.

