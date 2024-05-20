Banjul is first African member of IRE

- Advertisement -

Banjul has become the first African city to be accepted as member of the Institute of the Regions of Europe, a body founded to create a forum for European regions, municipalities and companies. The body supports regionalisation and decentralization as well as promote dialogue between the regions and cross-border cooperation.

The historic development will open line of opportunities of cooperation, development and partnerships with major municipalities in Europe. Already in the aftermath of the admission of Banjul, there is agreement in principle for a partnership between Banjul and Vienna in Austria.

These developments came on the sidelines of discussions at the recently concluded 4GameChanger Festival in Austria attended by the mayor of Banjul Rohey Malick Lowe. “There, I engaged in discussions on empowering women and youths especially in the domain of agriculture and I am particularly excited to see how organizations with financial muscles and capacity came into agreement to support my point of view and agree to partner with us”, the mayor said.