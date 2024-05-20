Gambia backs Morocco’s autonomy plan

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Gambia has reaffirmed its “firm support” for Morocco’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as for the autonomy plan, which serves as a serious compromise and viable solution to the regional dispute over the Sahara.

“Today, The Gambia reaffirms its strong support for the Moroccan Autonomy Initiative, which serves as a serious compromise and viable solution to this regional dispute,” Gambia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Lamin Dibba said during the UN Committee of 24 (C-24) Caribbean Seminar held in Caracas.

He pointed out that the Autonomy initiative, which enjoys notable international support, will contribute to the security and stability of the region at this crucial time where the Sahel region is faced with unprecedented security challenges.

The diplomat further indicated that the Autonomy plan, deemed serious and credible, conforms to international law.

Lamin Dibba also stressed that his country further recognizes the “constructive and cooperative” approach that has been consistently demonstrated by the Kingdom of Morocco towards resolving this regional dispute within the framework of the UN-led political process, calling on other parties to also assume a constructive posture in order to propel the ongoing process toward the ultimate goal of reaching a compromise solution.

Welcoming the efforts of the personal envoy of the UN Secretary-General for the Moroccan Sahara, Staffan de Mistura, aiming to give new impetus to the process carried out under the exclusive aegis of the United Nations in order to achieve a peaceful, lasting and mutually acceptable solution to this artificial conflict, the diplomat called on all stakeholders to remain committed to the roundtable process and to pursue a practical and sustainable solution to this regional dispute.

The Gambian ambassador also hailed the role played by the regional commissions of the National Council of Human Rights in Laayoune and Dakhla, and commended Morocco’s efforts in maintaining full cooperation with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and with the relevant Human Rights Special Procedures.

He further commended the social and economic development trajectory being pursued in the Moroccan Sahara through the new development model launched in 2015, adding that this initiative demonstrates the Kingdom’s long-term investment in peace and development for the region. “The initiative is undoubtedly creating many opportunities for economic growth while improving the living standards” of local populations, the ambassador pointed out.

The diplomat also welcomed the participation in the seminar of democratically elected representatives of the Moroccan Sahara.