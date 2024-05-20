Darboe warns UDP will face many opponents in 2026

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The leader of the main opposition United Democratic Party has tasked his party supporters to stand firm and tighten their belts for the 2026 election because many political parties will be formed against the UDP.

Addressing delegates from his party’s Farafenni ward who came to present their contributions to the party, Ousainu Darboe advised that if the new draft constitution passes, it would require parties 50 percent of the votes to get outright majority which means the UDP will have to work harder to get there.

- Advertisement -

The UDP leader informed his supporters that they have a big task ahead and that can only be easy if they encourage people to join the party.

Mr Darboe said for Gambians to improve their living conditions they would have to remove President Barrow’s regime in 2026 election.

He said all the sufferings especially experienced by the local peasants are due to the conduct of the government such as destroying people’s earning places.

- Advertisement -

He extolled the people of Baddibu for their forthrightness in politics and said they have a big role in UDP.

“The UDP is a party of freedom fighters who at all times endeavor to fight dictatorship.

“If we the leaders of the party had only wanted power to enjoy ourselves at the detriment of the people, we would have still been in government,” Darboe said.

Commenting on the recently concluded OIC Summit in Banjul, Mr Darboe said all what he would say is that let there be a proper auditing of the activities because it is funded from public funds.