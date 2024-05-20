Calls for PPP revival at Jawara’s centenary

- Advertisement -

By Saidou Baldeh

Members and officials of the People’s Progressive Party last week addressed a press conference to mark the centenary of the birth of its founder and founding Gambian president, Dawda Jawara.

The press conference also coincided with one year anniversary of the death of Omar Amadou Jallow, a former interim leader who steered the affairs of the party during the brutal regime of Yahya Jammeh who overthrew Jawara.

The current leader of the party, Kebba Jallow currently on a visit to the USA in a statement read on his behalf, urged members and supporters to rededicate themselves to the principles of the PPP which are sound democracy, equality and respect for human rights.

“Throughout his tenure, Sir Dawda exemplified the core values of the PPP; inclusively, social justice, and economic progress.

From the moment he took office, he worked tirelessly to build a nation in which every citizen had the opportunity to thrive and succeed. His dedication to democratic principles and commitment to serving the Gambian people earned him the respect and admiration of his fellow citizens and the international community alike.

As we celebrate his centennial birthday, let us not only honor his memory but also reaffirm our allegiance and ideals of the PPP,” Mr Jallow said.

The eldest child of the late president, Dawda Jr said the PPP had worked very hard for the upliftment and improvement of life for the Gambian people from 1965 when it guided the nation to independence.

He told reporters that during the PPP regime, there was equity in the appointment of cabinet where each tribe was represented.

“Since Jammeh took over he banned PPP for seven years so that Gambians will forget the party because he was afraid that PPP will win again if they go to the poll and everyone knows that,” Dawda Jr said.

Another speaker, Foday Singhateh, son of first Gambian Governor General Sir Fariman Singahteh, called on the young generation to research and know the truth about the tremendous work of the PPP and join efforts in its revitalization.