- Advertisement -

Gambian Olympic medal hopeful Mariam Gina Bass Bittaye broke the meeting record and equaled the national record in her first heat with 11.05 seconds to win the women’s 100m final at the Meeting de la Martinique in France.

She later smashed the meeting record and sets a new national record of 10.93 seconds, becoming the first athlete to run sub 11 seconds in The Gambia.

Alkamba Times