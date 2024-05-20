GAA on World Kids Athletics Day

- Advertisement -

May 7 each year marks World Kids Athletics Day. In a statement belatedly shared with the media, the president of the Gambia Athletics Association Dodou Joof made the following remarks;

”On the occasion of World Kids Athletics Day, I am honored to address you as the President of the Gambia Athletics Association. World Kids Athletics Day is an annual celebration introduced last year by World Athletics, and is observed by all its member federations across the world, including The Gambia. This day is an opportunity for us to come together as a community to promote and celebrate the importance of youth sports and physical activity.

Kids Athletics is a sport for children and young people designed to develop fundamental movement skills and a love for physical activity. It typically involves a variety of track and field events, such as sprints, relays, jumps and throws, adapted to the abilities and interests of young athletes. It encourages kids of all ages and abilities to participate in fun and engaging athletics activities in their communities. The event also seeks to promote physical activity, healthy living, and the values of sport, such as fair play, teamwork and respect.

Sports play an important role in the physical and mental development of young people. They teach essential life skills such as teamwork, leadership, and perseverance, and promote healthy habits that can last a lifetime. As a nation, we must encourage and support our youth in their pursuit of a healthy and active lifestyle.

The Gambia Athletics Association recognises the importance of providing opportunities for young people to participate in sports. That is why we are committed to promoting athletics among young people in The Gambia. We believe that athletics is a great way to develop fundamental movement skills and instill a love for physical activity.

On this special day, I want to encourage all parents, teachers, coaches, and community leaders to support and encourage our children to participate in athletics. Let us create a culture where our children are inspired to lead healthy and active lives.

I also want to thank all the volunteers, coaches, veterans, and sponsors who have contributed to the success of youth athletics in The Gambia. Your support is invaluable and greatly appreciated.

As the president of the Gambia Athletics Association, I am proud to say that we are collaborating with partners have partners such as the SOS Children’s Village and the Olympic Africa Centre to celebrate World Kids Athletics Day this year. These partners together with the government of The Gambia through the National Sports Council, the Gambia National Olympic Committee, and the Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education continue to promote and develop athletics and sports in The Gambia. .

These partnerships provide opportunities for young people to develop their skills and talents. The government of The Gambia, through the National Sports Council, has been instrumental in supporting athletics programs throughout the country. The Gambia National Olympic Committee has also been a valuable partner in promoting sports and supporting our athletes with scholarships and High-Performance training. The Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education has been vital in integrating sports into the curriculum of schools and promoting sports in the education system.

Our partnership with the SOS Children’s village in The Gambia is particularly important. The SOS Children’s village is a non-profit organization that provides care and support for vulnerable children in The Gambia. By partnering with the SOS Children’s village, we are providing an opportunity for these children to participate in athletics and develop their physical and mental capabilities. We believe that every child deserves a chance to participate in sports and develop their full potential.

In conclusion, as we celebrate World Kids Athletics Day, I would like to express my appreciation to our partners for their support and collaboration. Together, we can create a culture of sports and physical activity in The Gambia and inspire our young people to lead healthy and active lives. Let us all come together and celebrate the importance of youth athletics. Let us support our young people and provide them with opportunities to develop their physical and mental capabilities. I wish you all a happy World Kids Athletics Day’’.