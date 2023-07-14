STAGE SET FOR THRILLING TRIANGULAR

The draw for the Greater Banjul triangular tournament, the gateway for a place in the national second division league, was held at Football House yesterday.

The champions of Banjul Medina United, Serekunda United of KM and West Coast Region’s Busumbala Sanjonding were all represented at the draw conducted by the Competitions Department of the GFF.

The trio will all play each other with the two top finishers securing a place in the second tier.

Serekunda will play Busumbala on 19 July after which the latter entertains Medina United for their second and final game on 22 July and the final match will see Medina take on Serekunda on 25 July.

Meanwhile, a similar competition will be held in the provinces where the champions of the four provincial regions will play in a playoff with only the top finisher qualifying to the second division from that area this year. This is done to strike a balance between the two as the reverse was the case for either cluster last season.