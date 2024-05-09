Johnathan McKinstry isfrontrunner for Gambia job

- Advertisement -

Johnathan McKinstry, a Northern Irish football manager, and current head coach of Kenyan Premier League club Gor Mahia, is the front runner for the Gambia national team coach job, reliable sources told The Standard.

Another applicant, Abdou Jammeh, a former Gambia international player is being considered for assistant coach. According to our sources, the two men’s appointments were being finalised as we went to press yesterday evening.

The appointments would be announced anytime from now, our source said.

McKinstry has coached in several countries; Northern Ireland, England, USA, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Lithuania, Bangladesh and Uganda. His early career was focused on elite youth development through roles with Newcastle United, New York Red Bulls, the Right to Dream Academy and the Craig Bellamy Foundation