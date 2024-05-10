Iran impressed with OIC Banjul Summit

- Advertisement -

The Islamic Republic of Iran has expressed satisfaction in the manner the 15th OIC summit was held in The Gambia.

Iran was represented at the OIC Banjul Summit by its Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who also held a bilateral meeting with his Gambian counterpart, Dr Mamadou Tangara.

Nearly five thousand delegates attended the historic OIC Banjul Summit over the weekend and reviews have already started trickling in.

In a message addressed to the chief executive officer of OIC Gambia on Tuesday, Hassan Asgari, the Iranian ambassador in Dakar, said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to you and your esteemed colleagues for the satisfactory results of the organization of the 15th OIC Summit in Banjul, the logistic quality, good arrangements for holding this summit as well as the far-reaching resolutions taken during this summit. It is also an opportunity to express my thanks to you for the facilities and hospitality and warm welcome of the Iranian delegation. I ask Almighty God for success and pride for Your Excellency, as well as the government and the Muslim nation of The Gambia.”