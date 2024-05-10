Butcher convicted of stealing bull

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

A butcher from Casamance, Senegal, has been ordered to pay D20,000 or go to jail for two years for stealing a bull belonging to one Haruna Sowe of Sare Cherno in the Upper River Region.

The convict was further ordered to pay an additional sum of D90,000 as a compensation to the complainant or serve another two years with both sentences to run consecutively.

Jaiteh, 40, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Peter Che of the Basse court on a single count charge of stealing.

According to police prosecutors led by SI Alasan Jamanka, the complainant Haruna Sowe had reported that his white bull was stolen from his herd and then informed the villagers and the cattle farmers association who mounted a search for the missing bull in the bush, tracing foot prints until they were led to the accused.

“They found that the accused had already slaughtered and sold the meat. When he was searched, they found D8000 in his possession. Some part of the carcass, example the horns were recovered and the accused was arrested by the cattle farmers association in Jimara with the help of their counterparts from Casamance “, the prosecutors said.

The convict begged the court for mercy, saying he was ashamed of his actions and that he is married with two wives and five children.