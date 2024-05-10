FaBB to be officially launched today

- Advertisement -

The Fatoumata Bah-Barrow Foundation, FaBB, will be officially launched this evening at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center.

The grand launching of this humanitarian foundation will be graced by Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, founder and chairman of Oriental Energy Resources (OER), a private Nigerian oil exploration and production company as the chief launcher.

He will be supported by Madam Aisha Buhari, former First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Matarr Ba, former Senegalese sports minister and many other dignitaries from the sub-region and beyond.

The president Adama Barrow is the chief guest of honor and he will be supported by goodwill ambassadors, partners and supporters of the foundation.

The foundation will showcase her activities from inception and unveiling projects in the offing.

The FaBB Foundation was founded on 1st May 2017, shortly after the inauguration of President Adama Barrow.

Even before the official launching today, FaBB has already made a profound impact, serving as a beacon of hope and support for countless individuals and communities.

Founder

Madam Bah-Barrow has a long desire to make a difference, and always dreams of extending her reach and complements development efforts in reducing extreme poverty, assisting marginalized rural women, girls and vulnerable children in The Gambia.

Long before becoming First Lady, Madam Barrow will frequently visit the EFSTH in Banjul to support patients and share the little she had. When she became the First Lady of The Gambia, she knew she finally had the platform to further her cause to help in a greater manner, the disadvantaged groups she had faced as an ordinary citizen.

“She therefore set up FaBB with the zeal to collaborate with nonprofit organizations, institutions and donors to leverage financial resources and knowledge in pursuit of its Mission,” said Foundation Secretary Musa Sise.