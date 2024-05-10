Barrow to lead celebrations of Sir Dawda’s centenary

- Advertisement -

As the family of the late first Gambian president and humanist, Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara is to celebrate hundred years since his birth on 16 May, President Adama Barrow has extended congratulations and prayers to them.

“On behalf of the First Family, the Government and the people of the Republic of The Gambia, President Barrow feels singularly honoured and humbled to preside over our great country as it celebrates the rich and remarkable life and legacy of Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara; a great son of the country and global statesman,” a statement from Government Spokesman Ebrima Sankareh said yesterday.

The statement further disclosed that President Barrow will preside over commemoration honouring Sir Dawda’s rich legacy at a befitting ceremony to be held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, the date of which will be announced in due course.

- Advertisement -

“Meanwhile, as the nation celebrates the memory and enduring legacy of Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara, Mr. Barrow urges all Gambians, institutions and the media to join him in remembering our late elderly statesman in the form of seminars and symposia on human rights, the rule of law and democracy. Environmentalists are also, encouraged to embark on tree planting and clean-up exercises reflecting President Jawara’s memory and passion in the preservation of our fauna and flora anchored in the historic 1977 Banjul Declaration”, the statement appealed to Gambians.

Mr Barrow also specifically appealed to religious leaders across all faiths and denominations nationwide, to hold special prayers beginning tomorrow, Friday through Sunday and thereafter, for Sir Dawda’s departed soul, his family and the entire country.