SCHOOLS COMPLAIN OVER DELAY INCAF FOOTBALL CASH PRIZE PROJECTS

Two schools, Scanaid of Brufut and New Yundum, that won cash prizes in the 2022 Under -15 African schools football championship at regional and continental levels, have asked the ministry of education to intervene on the delay of the projects identified to be funded from the cash.

Scandaid girls which qualified to the African championship from Wafu won a total of 250,000 dollars while New Yundum which stopped at Wafu, got 75,000 dollars. Both schools identified projects and equipment to be funded from the money in line with Caf requirements.

However more than a year since approval was given, the schools have not have their project started.

In a letter addressed to the permanent secretary MoBSE, the schools asked for intervention of the authorities in the delay of the projects.

The head of the two schools also told The Standard that they have completed all the processing of relevant documents demanded by Caf through the Gambia Football Federation over the last one year or more so nothing has since started.

“That is why we wrote a complaint letter to the ministry our line authority for intervention,” the school authorities told The Standard.

The Standard contacted the GFF secretary general, Lamin Jassey who said the GFF is only an intermediary in the process with its role only limited to helping the schools facilitate correspondence and all necessary documentation with Caf.

Asked specifically whether any money has been received by the GFF for the schools to carry out their projects or buy equipment, Mr Jassey categorically denied that any money has been sent to the GFF for the schools so far. He however said the GFF is aware that Caf has itself procured and sent some sports equipment requested by the schools but the materials will be presented directly to the schools by Caf officials who will be coming to do those presentations.