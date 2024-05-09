GDC vows to bounce back in 2026

- Advertisement -

By Saidou Baldeh

The administrative secretary of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress has said Mamma Kandeh remains undoubtedly the most credible and sellable presidential candidate in 2026. The GDC, which performed very strongly in the 2016 presidential, has seen its popularity dwindle in 2021, leading to suggestions that the party lost its popularity and support.

But speaking in a Standard exclusive yesterday, Ebrima Nyang said the GDC still remains very strong and its leader will be the most sellable in the coming election.

“We are optimistic that we will sweep the polls in 2026. We will present the best candidate by far. I believe Mr Kandeh stands out as the most credible and sellable candidate right now,” he said.

He said the party has registered great comebacks following the 2021 presidential election.

“If you follow the statistics of the last local government elections, you will realise that the party is bouncing back strongly. We have not won many seats but our overall performance is very good. I can assure you that if we go to elections today, Kandeh will beat all his opponents,” he said.

He continued: “The future is bright as we continue to gain momentum to win 2026. We are building a party not only to win elections but contribute in shaping our political landscape with the best democratic norms and value. We have redoubled our efforts on the grassroot politics and widened our communication to be closer to the people.”

He said the party is planning to come up with policies that carter for women and young people.

“We have revisited our manifesto and worked on translating it in almost all languages for easy understanding of all. We improved on foot soldiers, reached out and opened up to more town halls meetings and weekly reports for assessments. We aligned our manifesto with more burning issues that affect Gambians and relate to them for endorsement and are working on improving our visibility most especially on social media platforms as our projects nationwide and have more agents on social platforms for interactions,” he said.