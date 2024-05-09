25.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, May 9, 2024
Gambia News

AIG Bojang, Commissioner Camara retire

By Olimatou Coker

Assistant Inspector General of Police Landing Bojang has retired after many decades of service.

Also, retired from the service is commissioner for Banjul Lala Camara.

 According to police spokesperson Cadet ASP Modou Musa Sisawo, the two senior officers have both reached the retirement age of 60 and have also come to the end of a two-year contract.

“So, it is just a normal retirement and nothing else,” Sisawo added. Both officers have had a long and distinguished career in the police force.

