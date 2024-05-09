AIG Bojang, Commissioner Camara retire

- Advertisement -
By Olimatou Coker
Assistant Inspector General of Police Landing Bojang has retired after many decades of service.
Also, retired from the service is commissioner for Banjul Lala Camara.
- Advertisement -
According to police spokesperson Cadet ASP Modou Musa Sisawo, the two senior officers have both reached the retirement age of 60 and have also come to the end of a two-year contract.
“So, it is just a normal retirement and nothing else,” Sisawo added. Both officers have had a long and distinguished career in the police force.