NPP TOASTS BARROW AS NEW OIC CHAIR

The ruling party has saluted its leader, President Adama Barrow for assuming the chairmanship of the pan-Islamic league, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), at its 15th summit in The Gambia over the weekend.

In a statement shared with The Standard, National People’s Party deputy spokesperson, Seedy Njie, who is also the deputy speaker of the National Assembly, said congratulations are in order for President Barrow and Gambians for hosting “the milestone and historic” summit for the first time and being chosen to lead the prestigious global organisation for the next three years.

He stated: “The NPP extends its warmest congratulations to His Excellency President of the Republic of The Gambia and Chairman of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Mr Adama Barrow and the entire nation, on the successful hosting of the just concluded 15th Summit of OIC in The Gambia.

“The president and Gambians at large stood tall before the world and rose up to the occasion in organising the best summit ever in this part of the world.

The summit was a resounding success and its outcome further demonstrates The Gambia’s position in the global stage. As a party, we take immense pride in chairmanship of President Barrow and we are confident that he will be equal to the task of leading the Muslim ummah for a more united, peaceful and prosperous world.

“President Barrow’s unimpeachable demonstration of grit and leadership, and his tireless efforts exhibited throughout the whole process, have been his hallmark in ensuring the smooth organisation and execution of this momentous occasion. This is evident in his opening speech which aptly captured the essence of the summit’s theme, ‘Enhancing Unity and Solidarity through Dialogue and Sustainable Development’ – and setting the tone for productive discussions and meaningful outcomes. His suing for dialogue, unity and collaboration among member states and beyond in addressing the dire situation the ummah is grappling with, is a testament of his commitment to ending all conflicts and ensuring durable peace.

“We commend him for his courage and commitment to promoting unity, solidarity, and sustainable development within the Islamic world. His vision and dedication to fostering economic cooperation, cultural exchange, and addressing pressing issues such as poverty and access to education and healthcare, are indeed, truly commendable.

“Furthermore, we would like to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of our security forces whose relentless efforts, professionalism and due diligence exhibited ensured the safety and security of all delegates and guests during the summit period.

“The NPP extends its profound gratitude to all – including the OIC Banjul Secretariat, protocols, ushers, drivers, health officials, the esteemed members of the media fraternity, and Gambians at large.

Their professionalism and dedication reflect the highest standards of service and love for country, and therefore, deserve our utmost appreciation and acknowledgement.

“As a party, we are proud to stand alongside His Excellency, Adama Barrow, and the entire nation, in celebrating this historic achievement. We hope this summit will serve as a catalyst for positive change and further strengthen The Gambia’s position on the global stage,” the statement concluded.