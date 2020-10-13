24 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
type here...
News

Assembly vows to investigate Fisheries bribery scandal

489
touray
- Advertisement -

By Alagie Manneh

The National Assembly will open a probe into the alleged bribery scandal that has hit the fisheries ministry, the chairman of its select committee on environment said yesterday.

- Advertisement -

The permanent secretary at the Ministry of Fisheries and Water Resources, Dr Bamba Banja is at the centre of grim allegations of corruption after an audio linking him to a bribery transaction was leaked and covered in the media

In the audio, a voice purported to be Dr Banja’s was heard in a telephone conversation with an unnamed minister in the alleged discussion. Dr Banja’s however strongly rejected any suggestions that he was the one in the audio.

Gambians online and elsewhere have severely condemned the alleged corrupt practices and called on the authorities to investigate the matter.

“Make no mistake, the NA committee on environment will do its level best and make sure no stone is left unturned in this issue,” committee chairman Sainey Touray said.

He added however that the committee’s work will not be premised on mere “speculations” adding it must first initiate its own findings and summon the concern individuals to “clear the doubts”.

“We will also invite the whistle blower because this has to do with corruption and, in a democracy, we cannot condone such practices,” the Jarra East lawmaker told The Standard.

He said his committee is working “very hard” on its motto which is declaring “war on corruption”.

“Fighting corruption is not an easy task, but we will never waiver in our efforts. We must pursue those found wanting, or suspected of corruption,” Mr Touray vowed.

Touray said he was “seriously flabbergasted” having watched and read the investigative piece.

“This is corruption on grand scale,” he admitted. “This is highly unprecedented but, unless and until we establish all the facts, I don’t want to put the cart before horse.”

Mr Touray urged all Gambians to allow natural justice to dictate their proceedings and not to “jump the gun”.

“Due process and diligence must be followed”, he urged.

- Advertisement -
Previous article‘Yankuba Touray cannot be tried under 1997 constitution’
Next articleTRRC admits meeting ex-NIA 8, denies inviting them
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

OPPOSITION WARNED NOT TO UNDERESTIMATE BARROW

By Omar Bah Lamin Keita, a Gambian PhD student at the North western University in the US, has warned the opposition against underestimating President Adama...
Read more
News

TRRC admits meeting ex-NIA 8, denies inviting them

By Tabora Bojang TRRC lead counsel yesterday debunked claims by family and legal sources, carried in The Standard, stating that the former NIA boss Yankuba...
Read more
News

‘Yankuba Touray cannot be tried under 1997 constitution’

By Bruce Asemota   Lawyer Abdoulai Sissoho, representing Yankuba Touray, the ex-junta member standing trial for murder, yesterday told the High Court that his client cannot...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

banjul fc

Gambian club in Sweden promoted to Fourth Division

Sweden-based Gambian team Banjul FC over the weekend earned its third successive promotion to the Swedish fourth tier. The team, which was established by Gambians...
EN ENTRETIEN STEPHEN RAPP

White American lawyer Stephen J. Rapp, please take your knee off the neck of...

isatou touray

Her Excellency, the Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia speech on the...

barrow 4

OPPOSITION WARNED NOT TO UNDERESTIMATE BARROW

faal

TRRC admits meeting ex-NIA 8, denies inviting them

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions