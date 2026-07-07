BABA LEIGH, 2 OTHERS TO LEAVE NHRC

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By Tabora Bojang

The Ministry of Justice yesterday announced the opening of applications for candidates for appointment as commissioners at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) .

Though the Ministry’s application notice did not say much other than spelling out the qualification criteria,

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The Standard understands it almost certainly has to do with the expiry of the tenure of three commissioners in February 2027.

According to sources close to the commission, the three commissioners serving out their tenure in February are vice chairperson Jainaba Johm, Imam Baba Leigh and Njundu Drammeh.

The trio was appointed in 2018 following the confirmation of their appointment by the National Assembly to serve two terms of four years, which runs out at the end of February 2027.