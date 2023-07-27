BAC chairman explains confusion over nominated youth councillor

Yankuba Darboe, chairman of the Brikama Area Council, has clarified that he rejected Bubacarr Sambou’s nomination to be the West Coast Regional Youth Councillor because Mr Sambou is over the age of thirty-five.

Chairman Darboe said that he made the decision in accordance with the National Youth Policy 2018–2029, which defines a youth in The Gambia as any person between the ages of 15 and 35.

“The man is over 40 years old, and the law says from 15 to 35 years and I told them before that there are more male councillors than women and we want to nominate more female councillors so that we can have a balance. I told them clearly that I would prefer that if they were going to propose a person to me for nomination, let that person be a female youth. They came with an adult over-age male guy, and I told them I am not accepting it, and if that is the best choice, I will choose someone else and it will be a female youth,” chairman Darboe said.

Meanwhile, BAC announced Thursday that one Binta Senghore (Binzy) has been nominated as Youth councillor.