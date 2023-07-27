India’s Union Minister discusses cooperation with Gambia High Commissioner

Union Minister of State (MoS) V Muraleedharan on Tuesday received the High Commissioner of The Gambia to India, Mustapha Jawara, at his office in Delhi and discussed cooperation in trade, health, and education.

Announcing the meeting on his official Twitter, Minister Muraleedharan said: “Glad to receive High Commissioner of The Gambia HE Mustapha Jawara at my office.

“We discussed possibilities for furthering cooperation in trade, health, education, and capacity building,” he added. Earlier in June this year, Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar hosted the leaders of Zimbabwe, The Gambia, and Congo in the national capital as India aims to strengthen the economic partnership with Africa and foster collaboration between businesses from both regions.

At that time, Dhankhar also held discussions with Gambian Vice President Muhammed BS Jallow about India’s ties and partnerships with the country. The leaders were in India to attend the 18th CII-EXIM Bank India Conclave on India-Africa Growth Partnership in Delhi from June 14–16.

In the meeting with his Gambia counterpart, Dhankhar discussed the strengthening of ties between the two countries.

Africa occupies an important place in India’s Foreign policy, and during the last nine years, this has been consciously stepped up under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Our ties are not transactional but represent the solidarity of a shared struggle. Africa, therefore, occupies an important place in India’s foreign policy. During the last nine years, this has been consciously stepped up under the direction of PM Modi,” EAM said while addressing the 18th CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on the India-Africa growth partnership in Delhi in June.

Source: ANI