BAC chairman tells councilors to work for collective interest of West Coast

By Amadou Jadama

The chairman of the Brikama Area Council has called on the councilors to work collectively for the interest of the region and its people.

Yankuba Darboe made this call yesterday during the swearing in ceremony of seven newly nominated councilors.

“We are grateful that the nominated councilors being sworn in today, have accepted the challenge to serve with us. They come from different interest groups of our region such as the chiefs, women, transport, farmers of various types, market and gardeners and general business representatives,” he said.

He further disclosed that the nominated representatives serve an important role in the council in ensuring that the interest groups or the section of the society they represent are adequately heard, considered and supported by Brikama Area Council.

Chairman Darboe added that though the nominated councilors might be nominated by one particular interest group or section of society, that does not mean that their representation is limited to that group but should be broadened enough to ensure other related interest groups or sections of society are not ignored or unrepresented in the council.

“We have built a united bond at this council, which is beyond partisan lines. I will urge you to do your utmost to ensure that unity in the council is strengthened further and that you joining the council does not undermine or shaken that unity. We also urge the elected councilors to welcome their new colleagues with open arms and work with them to ensure that Brikama Area Council is able to serve the people of West Coast Region, as expected of us by ensuring that we put the interest of the people of West Coast first of all times,” he said.

BAC chairman said he has a lot of confidence in the newly nominated councilors.

The seven newly nominated are Bubacarr S Jammeh-business representative, Omar Darboe- farmers rep, Fa Lalo Touray-seyfolu rep, Sarjo Sanneh-gardeners and market vendors rep, Alhagie Bah-livestock rep, Ramou Sabally-women’s rep and Sheriffo Sonko-transport rep.