2 arraigned for stealing from businessman

By Fatou Saho

Yesterday, two accused persons appeared before Magistrate Don Njie of the Kanifing court for stealing laptops, phones, hard drives and batteries that amount to D256, 000.

Ousman Bah and Muhammed Makalo were charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit felony, breaking and stealing.

Ousman Bah pleaded guilty to the charges, stating that he was lured by Muahmmed Makalo and it was a mistake that will not be repeated. He therefore pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

However, his co- accused Ousman Bah pleaded not guilty.

Representing the IGP, police prosecutor Cherno Jallow applied for the accused persons to compensate the businessman Ousainou Nyangado, whose items were stolen and urged the court to send them to jail if they fail to do so.

Magistrate Don Njie said in the absence of no objection, the court deemed it necessary to grant the accused persons bail, with two Gambian sureties and D140, 000 for each.

The case has been adjourned to 30 August.