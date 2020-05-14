29 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, May 14, 2020
type here...
News

BAC chairmanship by-election inevitable – Darboe

994
darboe
- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The leader of the United Democratic Party has made it categorically clear that there will be a by-election in the Brikama Area Council chairmanship.
Last month, the UDP expelled the BAC chairman Sheriffo Sonko and two other councilors, Bilal Faal and Momodou Bojang which would have been enough for them to lose their seat under the Local Government Act.

But that decision was rescinded few weeks after Sonko raised concern that the due process was not followed by the party in expelling him. Some people even speculated that the two sides must have resolved their differences internally.

- Advertisement -

But addressing party supporters from the North Bank Region who came to inform him about their Covid-19 relief contribution yesterday, Ousainu Darboe said: “I want to tell all UDP supporters that there will be a by-election for the Brikama Area Council Chairmanship. Whosoever is sitting in the Brikama Area Council and you said you are making yourself happy about things, I swear the day is coming for you to leave the place. I want to assure you that there will be a by-election for the chairmanship and in the Sanyang and Wellingara Nema wards. Even if they change the laws, nothing will stop that because the laws cannot be changed in the absence of the UDP at the National Assembly.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAssembly meets tomorrow to consider extending state of emergency
Next articleAhmadiyya starts massive relief operations in Gambia
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Mai Tells Barrow To Re-open Mosques

By Omar Bah The leader of the Gambia Moral Congress has called on President Adama Barrow to as, a matter of urgency, order the re-opening...
Read more
News

Ahmadiyya starts massive relief operations in Gambia

By Momodou Justice Darboe The Amir of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at, The Gambia, Baba F. Trawally, is at the head of a massive food distribution...
Read more
News

Assembly meets tomorrow to consider extending state of emergency

By Omar Bah Lawmakers will tomorrow, Friday convene a second extra-ordinary session to consider extending the period of the State of Public Emergency among. The National...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

constitution

Defend the Draft Constitution. No Gambian should serve for more...

By Madi Jobarteh It is indeed quite concerning that the Cabinet has expressed objection to the draft constitution on the issue of presidential term limit...
Adama Barrow Smiles

Barrow’s baffling bad move

Letter2Editor

Letters: “Discrimination” in the Draft Constitution

Standard place hold 1

Elapse of state of emergency: What next?

mai

Mai Tells Barrow To Re-open Mosques

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions