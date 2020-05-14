BAC chairmanship by-election inevitable – Darboe

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The leader of the United Democratic Party has made it categorically clear that there will be a by-election in the Brikama Area Council chairmanship.

Last month, the UDP expelled the BAC chairman Sheriffo Sonko and two other councilors, Bilal Faal and Momodou Bojang which would have been enough for them to lose their seat under the Local Government Act.

But that decision was rescinded few weeks after Sonko raised concern that the due process was not followed by the party in expelling him. Some people even speculated that the two sides must have resolved their differences internally.

But addressing party supporters from the North Bank Region who came to inform him about their Covid-19 relief contribution yesterday, Ousainu Darboe said: “I want to tell all UDP supporters that there will be a by-election for the Brikama Area Council Chairmanship. Whosoever is sitting in the Brikama Area Council and you said you are making yourself happy about things, I swear the day is coming for you to leave the place. I want to assure you that there will be a by-election for the chairmanship and in the Sanyang and Wellingara Nema wards. Even if they change the laws, nothing will stop that because the laws cannot be changed in the absence of the UDP at the National Assembly.”