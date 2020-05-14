Assembly meets tomorrow to consider extending state of emergency

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Lawmakers will tomorrow, Friday convene a second extra-ordinary session to consider extending the period of the State of Public Emergency among.

The National Assembly on 4 April unanimously voted to extend the State of Emergency by 45 days to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which will expire this Friday, 15 May.

The sessions, which will last for six days will consider, among others, the revised estimates of revenue and expenditure 2020; the supplementary appropriation bill 2020 etc.

“The sittings commence at 10:00am prompt.

However, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Chambers (sittings) are not opened to the general public but the proceedings will be broadcast live,” a statement signed by the Clerk reads.