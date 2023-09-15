BAC refutes claims suspected police killer is a member of staff

By Omar Bah

The Brikama Area Council yesterday refuted claims that Ousainou Bojang, the arrested suspect in Tuesday’s killing of two police officers is a member of its staff.

The clarification came on the heels of a statement on West Coast Radio by Government Spokesman Ebrima Sankareh, who claimed that the suspect’s occupation is a security officer at BAC.

The full statement from BAC reads: “The attention of the management and staff of the Brikama Area Council has been drawn to the trending news in the social media platforms and from individuals, that the alleged shooter of the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) officers, is an employee of the Brikama Area Council. In view of this, the management vehemently refutes this ill-fated information and considers it as malacious, politically motivated and a smear campaign to stain the reputation of our institution in the pretext of our Hon Chairman’s court case.

Mr Ousainou Bojang, the alleged killer of the PIU officers, was never and is not an employee of the council as opposed to disinformation being carried out by unscrupulous individuals and social media platforms”.

Family

Meanwhile a brother of the suspect, one Nfamara Bojang, has been speaking to the media about his brother and the state of the family since news of the incident broke out. He told Kerr Fatou that his brother attended Brufut Primary School and currently works at a lodge in Brufut. He said Ousainou also worked at Right Choice when he finished schooling.

Nfamara claimed that when the report of the killing of the police officers emerged, Ousainou was at home. “Throughout the night I was in touch with Ousainou and even the white woman staying at the lodge said she was surprised that Ousainou was associated with the shooting,” he said.

Nfamara claimed that it was on Wednesday morning that Ousainou left for Casamance to look for medicine for his mental health issues that had been plaguing him since relations between him and his white lady who owns the lodge went sour. Nfamara also claimed that his brother does not own the car the image of which is trending on social media. He said Ousainou never served in the police, army or any security force and worked at the Brikama Area Council.