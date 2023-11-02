Back-way syndrome

- Advertisement -

It has been reported again that a number of our young people have lost their lives at sea. It has become a regular occurrence to receive news of scores of people perishing at sea while they are on their way to Europe.

Irregular migration has become a bane for our societies. When the young people become desperate to an extent that they are willing to risk embarking on these perilous journeys to reach the shores of Europe then it means that the time has come to find a lasting solution.

Government should endeavor to policies in place which will enable the youth to gain employment so that they can realize their dreams. The high cost of living which has been heightened by the recent pandemic and the war in Ukraine has made it that harder for people to live a good life due to the increase in almost everything.

This is what pushes the people, especially the youth, to do whatever they can to migrate. It is sometimes unfortunate that this desire to succeed in life pushes them to take risks which are sometimes unrealistic. They pay huge amounts of money to unscrupulous agents just to have a chance to board these rickety boats.

The solution to this problem does not only lie in government creating employment opportunities but also in a total overhaul of the education system. There should be focus on skills training so that the youth will be able to employ themselves and earn a living.

This, coupled with a thorough awareness creation, will help transform the perception of the people. This is what is needed at the moment. People must be made to understand that it is important to work hard in the country so that the country can develop. The advancement of individual citizens is ultimately the progress of the country.