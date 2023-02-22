Bai Tulai Jnr granted bail

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Ebrima Baa Jaiteh of the High Court in Banjul has declared that the seditious charges filed against Omar Kujabi alias BaiTulai Jr is incompetent as the state has failed to file consent to prosecute as required by law in pursuant to section 53 (2) of the Criminal code.

Justice Jaiteh made this declaration yesterday in the case in which Omar is facing charges of sedition, threatening violence and other internet related offences.

When the matter came up, the state law office representative could not produce consent to prosecute and the defence lawyer Lamin J Darboe subsequently applied for the accused person to be bailed which the state did not object .

Justice Jaiteh accordingly granted Omar bail in the sum of One Hundred Thousand Dalasi with one Gambian surety in like sum.

The case was adjourned to the 13th March, 2023 at 1pm for Bai Tulai Jnr to take his plea.