Gambia Participates at Milan’s International Tourism Fair (BIT)

Tourism authorities led by Minister Hamat Bah and the director general of the Gambia Tourism Board

Abubacarr Camara represented the Gambia at one of Europe’s leading travel and tourism convergences

held in Milan Italy from February 12 to February 14 2023.

The international exhibition fair brought together travel agencies, tour operators, and tourism boards to

exchange experiences with the endeavor to shape the face of travel and tourism.

It comes as tourism and travel industries edges towards a full recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic

which ravaged the global hospitality industry.

Held at the Fiera Milano Exhibition Center, the fair targetted tourists and travelers in today’s economic

and social climate and attracted over 2000 exhibitors and over 60,000 visitors.

The Minister of Tourism and Culture Hamat Bah was invited by his Italian counterpart Minister of

Tourism to the cutting of the ribbon to mark the official opening of the Fair.

Minister Bah also delivered a keynote address at the Tourism Ministers round-table conference which

was held at the sidelines of the event.

The Milan international Exhibition Fair availed huge opportunities to the Gambian delegation to exhibit

and market the beautiful products of destination Gambia.

As a result the Gambian Stand at the fair was highly visited by travel agents, journalists, bloggers, tour

operators and others alike including the Ministers of Tourism of Italy and Zimbabwe with pledges to

furthering cooperation between the Gambia and their respective countries.

The Gambian delegation also included the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism and Culture,

Gambia’s Director of Tourism Promotion based in Spain as well as the Counselor, Gambia Embassy in

Spain and another senior official of both the Ministry and the GT Board.