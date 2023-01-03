BAKAU RULES ZONALS WITH 4TH TITLE

The spectacle and thrills of the 2022 Super Nawettan were always going to last down to the wire since Bakau and SereKunda West were confirmed finalists. Both have a proud history and fanatical fans are never tired. Before the nation at a spectacular setting on Saturday, Bakau and West fought a spirited battle that ended goalless pushing the fierce contest to be decided on penalties.



Bakau prevailed 5-3 and walked away with a quarter of a million dalasi and an enviable history of four Super Nawettan cups.

Serekunda West were consoled with D200,000:00 all sponsored by the GFF.

The Mayor of the KM Talib Ahmed Bensouda, Gambia’s Ambassador to Senegal and former sports minister Hadrammeh Sidibeh were amongst other high profile football dignitaries.