32 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
type here...
News

BANGLADESH GIVES $500,000 TO GAMBIA FOR ROHINGYA CASE

186
barrow
- Advertisement -

Bangladesh has donated funds worth $500,000 on Saturday to support Gambia at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to secure rights for the persecuted Rohingya Muslims.

The funds were handed over at the ongoing 47th OIC foreign ministerial meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Niger.

- Advertisement -

Some 1.2 million Rohingya refugees are being hosted by Bangladesh, a pressure the South Asian state is finding difficult to handle.

“We have already disbursed the fund to the OIC for supporting Gambia in its legal battle,” said Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to the OIC Mohammad Javed Patwary.

Gambia has said it needs $5 million for the legal battle calling on OIC states to make voluntary donations.

Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Nigeria have so far provided financial support to Gambia for the case it filed last year in the UN court against Myanmar for rights abuse against the minority Rohingya community.

Since Aug. 25, 2017, nearly 24,000 Rohingya Muslims have been killed by Myanmar’s state forces, according to a report by the Ontario International Development Agency (OIDA).

More than 34,000 Rohingya were also thrown into fires, while over 114,000 others were beaten, said the OIDA report, entitled Forced Migration of Rohingya: The Untold Experience.

As many as 18,000 Rohingya women and girls were raped by Myanmar’s army and police and over 115,000 Rohingya homes burned down, while 113,000 others were vandalized, it added.

aa.com.tr

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSupreme Court asks IEC to file processes in BB Dabo’s case
Next articleThe blistered society; the personal panacea
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Supreme Court asks IEC to file processes in BB Dabo’s case

By Bruce Asemota The Supreme Court of The Gambia has directed the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to file the necessary processes in the suit filed...
Read more
News

Inter-party says IEC should not take legal advice from AG

By Omar Bah The 16 political parties that attended the Inter-Party Committee meeting last week to debate on the Elections Bill have unanimously recommended that...
Read more
News

Ya-Kumba defends D54 million Assembly loan scheme

By Tabora Bojang Nominated National Assembly Member, Ya-Kumba Jaiteh has said she has no regrets in tabling the controversial D54 million loan proposal that NAMs...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

Letter2Editor

Letters: GGC cannot compete

    Dear editor, The beginning of the groundnut trade season is again upon us and as was last year, GGC is at a disadvantage which is...
muhammed sidibeh

The blistered society; the personal panacea

barrow

BANGLADESH GIVES $500,000 TO GAMBIA FOR ROHINGYA CASE

iec

Supreme Court asks IEC to file processes in BB Dabo’s case

musa amul nyassi

Inter-party says IEC should not take legal advice from AG

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions