City of Banjul
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
POEM

The blistered society; the personal panacea

11
muhammed sidibeh
By Muhammed Sidibeh
/The Magnetic Poet

The society pandies us to be grumpy

It yandies us to be dingy

And drums in our ears the rhythm of hanky-panky

 

The society now embraces people to be randy

Despite it could be sandy

Plunged in vampy

 

The society frowns at janky

It says modern kinky

Even if you have knees of bandy

So that it can yank you to be in its palace of yummy

 

They sometimes call you nancy

Even though you are manly

Just to make you softy

 

But remember, almost all creatures if not all, are created with two eyes

If the society disables one

You ought to able the other one

That one would be handy

 

If not, if you are all the time moody

You will die mardy

And they will be giggly

