The blistered society; the personal panacea

- Advertisement -
By Muhammed Sidibeh
/The Magnetic Poet
The society pandies us to be grumpy
- Advertisement -
It yandies us to be dingy
And drums in our ears the rhythm of hanky-panky
The society now embraces people to be randy
Despite it could be sandy
Plunged in vampy
The society frowns at janky
It says modern kinky
Even if you have knees of bandy
So that it can yank you to be in its palace of yummy
They sometimes call you nancy
Even though you are manly
Just to make you softy
But remember, almost all creatures if not all, are created with two eyes
If the society disables one
You ought to able the other one
That one would be handy
If not, if you are all the time moody
You will die mardy
And they will be giggly
- Advertisement -