25 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
type here...
POEM

Before the candle dies

10
omar sarr
- Advertisement -

By Omar Sarr

Before the candle dies

- Advertisement -

Let it ignite the gates of paradise

For the sinners in disguise

Let it be the sparkling crystals that rise

For those stumbling upon crimes

Let it be the touch that shines

To shed light on the lies

Before the candle dies

Let it be the glowing butterflies

To remind the ignorant that time flies

Let it shine bright like the wise

To perfect the view of the unwise

Let it be streak that strides

To substitute cries into smiles

Before the candle dies

Let it be the guide to devise guides

To rectify those dealing with bribes

Let it dance nice in dark times

To illuminate the paths of the feeble minds

Let it form a footprint in the skies

For *the soul* shall one day demise

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGPPA DEMANDS IEC RE-TENDER ELECTION MATERIALS CONTRACT IEC rejects advice
Next articleThe great fall of Trumpty Dumpty
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

POEM

Death traps: hospitals without health

Death traps: hospitals without health
Read more
POEM

Lost Africa

The cultures are contaminated Taboos are mutilated Totems disregarded and neglected Proverbs forgotten Africanism is defeated The roots are uprooted Traditions incorporated and handicapped The identity is lost Or rather thrown away For alien...
Read more
POEM

Bond

Bond
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

Standard place hold 1

The adventures of Alkatan – 12

By Baba Galleh Jallow As they left Alkatan's hut, the woman said something that made the tears fall in Alkatan's heart. Walking a step behind...
u17

WAFU ‘A’ U-17 QUALIFIERS POSTPONED

trump

The great fall of Trumpty Dumpty

omar sarr

Before the candle dies

njie

GPPA DEMANDS IEC RE-TENDER ELECTION MATERIALS CONTRACT IEC rejects advice

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions