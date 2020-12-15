- Advertisement -
By Omar Sarr
Before the candle dies
Let it ignite the gates of paradise
For the sinners in disguise
Let it be the sparkling crystals that rise
For those stumbling upon crimes
Let it be the touch that shines
To shed light on the lies
Before the candle dies
Let it be the glowing butterflies
To remind the ignorant that time flies
Let it shine bright like the wise
To perfect the view of the unwise
Let it be streak that strides
To substitute cries into smiles
Before the candle dies
Let it be the guide to devise guides
To rectify those dealing with bribes
Let it dance nice in dark times
To illuminate the paths of the feeble minds
Let it form a footprint in the skies
For *the soul* shall one day demise
