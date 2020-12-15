- Advertisement -

By Omar Sarr

Before the candle dies

Let it ignite the gates of paradise

For the sinners in disguise

Let it be the sparkling crystals that rise

For those stumbling upon crimes

Let it be the touch that shines

To shed light on the lies

Before the candle dies

Let it be the glowing butterflies

To remind the ignorant that time flies

Let it shine bright like the wise

To perfect the view of the unwise

Let it be streak that strides

To substitute cries into smiles

Before the candle dies

Let it be the guide to devise guides

To rectify those dealing with bribes

Let it dance nice in dark times

To illuminate the paths of the feeble minds

Let it form a footprint in the skies

For *the soul* shall one day demise