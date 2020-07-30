Barrow goes into isolation as VP Touray tests positive

- Advertisement -

The State House of The Gambia is the latest place to be hit by Covid-19 as the vice president, Dr Isatou Touray, tested positive for the virus yesterday.

Covid-19 has been increasing exponentially recently with more than 200 cases in the last one week alone and more than 600 people in quarantine.

- Advertisement -

It is not clear how the country’s Number Two contracted the virus but unconfirmed reports suggest it might have been from a meeting that was attended by a former GIEPA official who died reportedly from Covid-19.

Meanwhile, a statement from the presidency revealed that President Adama Barrow has effectively gone into self-isolation for the next two weeks.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, VP Touray said she is “well and in good spirits” and will be going into quarantine. “Please wear a mask and follow the directions of the Ministry of Health,” she advised.

Afrimed closure

In a similar development, Afrimed International Hospitals has announced a temporary closure to carry out general fumigation as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the country’s main health facilities.

“We have always prioritized the safety of our patients, customers, and staff, and in these uncertain times, this is no different.

Afrimed management would like to take this opportunity to thank all our valued customers for their support and our sincere apologies for any inconvenience.

We encourage you to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes practising safe social distancing, wearing masks in public and regularly washing your hands with soap and water,” the statement said.

The hospital will resume operations on Monday, 3rd August 2020.