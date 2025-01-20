BARROW PREDICTS NPP WILL STAY FOR A CENTURY

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The governing National People’s Party (NPP), on Saturday convened its second national congress at Soma, Lower River Region (LRR) with party leader President Adama Barrow affirming his commitment to the party’s enduring legacy, stating that the NPP is dedicated to thrive for the next 100 years.

“This is every Gambians’ political party and it is the reigning party and I believe it will be here in the next 100 years,” he said to loud cheers from the audience of party officials, supporters and members of allied parties.

Barrow said the NPP changed The Gambia’s political landscape with the noble values of tolerance, transparency, democracy, the rule of law, and respect for human rights., adding that ‘these cherished universal values define who we are and will continue to shape the character of our party.”

Reflecting on past achievements, Barrow said the NPP has collectively transformed dreams and aspirations into visible accomplishments, as evidenced by health facilities, educational institutions, roads, bridges, modern markets, and electricity supply which are no longer luxuries for the privileged few in urban areas.

He extended gratitude to other political parties that have partnered with the NPP during both challenging and prosperous times.

NPP National President Dembo Bojang, strongly emphasised that the next presidential flag- bearer of the party will be President Barrow himself. Bojang praised the president for his tolerance and exemplary leadership.

National Women Mobiliser Maimuna Baldeh, urged women to rally behind President Barrow, especially in the upcoming 2026 presidential election.

“Let us prioritise the interest of our country and our party over our own personal interests, for if we only focus on individual gains, we risk hindering the party’s progress. Therefore, let’s unite in supporting President Barrow, because by helping him, we are ultimately helping ourselves,” Baldeh said.

The congress opened with presentation of the activity and financial reports as well as reviewing and adoption of the congress resolutions.

This non-elective congress attracted dignitaries, including ministers, National Assembly Members, and government officials from across the nation.