23.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, January 20, 2025
type here...
Gambia News

Veteran independence politician Kalilou Singhateh dies

One of the few surviving pre-independence politician, Kalilou Singhateh, passed away yesterday. He was believed to be over 90 years.

The first ever parliamentarian from Badibou, Singhateh from Saba, was first elected to parliament in 1962. He was among the Gambian delegation that travelled to Marlborough House in London for the Constitutional Conference. He served as minister in the PPP regime of former president Sir Dawda Jawara.

His former party, the PPP paid tribute to him describing him as a champion of democracy who fought for the independence of the country.

Join The Conversation

