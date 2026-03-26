Barrow to deliver State of the Nation address today

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By Arret Jatta

President Adama Barrow is set to address the nation today at the National Assembly in Banjul on his government’s activities in the last 12 months.

The annual address is a key constitutional event where the president outlines the country’s current state, highlights achievements, and presents government priorities for the year ahead. It also provides an opportunity to announce new policies and set the tone for national development.

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Today’s address comes at a time when Gambians are keenly following developments around the economy, cost of living, and national security. Observers expect President Barrow to reflect on progress made under his administration and provide updates on ongoing reforms and development programmes.