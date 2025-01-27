BARROW VOWS GOV’T WILL GO TOUGH AGAINST CORRUPTION Says even relatives will not be spared

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

President Adama Barrow has vowed to take a tough stance against corruption within his government, warning that strict measures will be implemented to enforce anti-corruption laws.

He was speaking in an exclusive interview with Alpha Karaga’s Sarahule show on Star FM radio/TV to be aired tomorrow Tuesday at 9pm.

Mr Barrow acknowledged the public’s demand for accountability and expressed his commitment to reforming governance practices.

“My government has always been committed to fighting corruption, but I can assure you that our commitment will get tougher going forward. We have never and will never compromise with the issues of corruption. We have put plans in place to ensure that we intensify the fight against corruption across all sectors. This is a very serious commitment that we will not waver on. That I can assure the Gambian people,” Barrow said. He warned that even his own family members will not be spared if they get involved in corruption.

“We are ready to use the comprehensive independent audit reports coming from the National Audit Office to investigate and ensure accountability. Just recently Some staff of the Audit Office came to the statehouse just to confirm the kind of paint we used to paint the statehouse to verify the quality and value. This is just to tell you that even the statehouse is not spared,” he said.

President Barrow said he cannot act on corruption allegations until they are investigated by the police, emphasising the need for due process.

“So, when there is evidence to prove a corruption case, I will act without delay even if it involved my family member. That I can assure you,” he said.

But the president also said the fight against corruption should not be left to government alone.

“We all need to join hands and fight it. I am ready to support all government institutions fighting against corruption in this country,” he said.

Public services reforms

To ensure discipline in government institutions, Barrow said the government has introduce a clocking system that will monitor people signing in and out.

“If anyone is found wanting, example coming to work late or failing to turn up to work, the person’s salary will be deducted at the end of the month following verification from the system. The machine will calculate the number of days you come to work and the time you stayed at work. This is to ensure people come to work and stay until closing time,” he said.

He disclosed that there will be a 110 percent increment on government salaries effective end of January.

OIC

On the Gambia’s hosting of the OIC summit last year, President Barrow said government funded 35% of the roads associated with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit.

“The OIC expended the remaining 65%. This clearly demonstrated how much the government has committed to ensuring the fruitful hosting of the OIC. Conference,” he said, adding that Gambians should be proud of his OIC chairmanship.

Fertiliser

The president said government has significantly supported farmers through subsidies for fertilisers and groundnut prices.

He said last year alone, over D1 billion was allocated for these subsidies, which contributed to a successful groundnut season, with the government purchasing groundnuts at D38,000 per tonne, exceeding global prices.

He assured farmers that government has budgeted enough money to buy all their groundnuts.