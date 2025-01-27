CBG staff intercepted with stacks of foreign currency

- Advertisement -

Impeccable sources have informed The Standard that a staff of the Central Bank of The Gambia, was over the weekend intercepted at a police check point with a lot of money in both dollars and dalasis.

While our sources could not state exactly how much was found on the so far unidentified man, Pa Samba Jow, a prominent Gambian civic and human rights activist based in the United States said he has reliable information that the man was carrying $57,800 and D370,000 and that he was intercepted at the Jenoi police check point on the Trans-Gambia Road.

”I have the name of the arrested person, who is believed to be part of a group of three, and photographs and video of the money being counted and handed over to the fraud unit. We expect the police to be allowed to do their job without interference or hindrance. We are watching closely,” Pa Samba wrote on Facebook.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile our own sources added that such an amount of money exceeds what is allowed for travelers to carry and that the man is currently being investigated in police detention. There has still not been any comment from The Centra Bank or the police.

The Standard tried contacting police spokesman ASP Modou Musa Sisawo but he did not pick our calls or respond to our enquiries.