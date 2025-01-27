Chaiman Darboe vows to defend Brikama market from destructive plans

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The chairman of the Brikama Area Council, Yankuba Darboe, on Friday accused President Barrow of using government machinery to pursue his political vendetta against him and the people of West Coast by trying to demolish poor people’s stalls and shops at the market through the so-called Operation Clear the Roads.

Addressing journalists at a press conference after senior police officials visited and held talks with his council over the operation, Darboe condemned the operation, saying it is based on envy and malicious intent” to target the council and its poor vendors by destroying their properties.

The last time a similar exercise reached the Brikama market in June 2024, chaos erupted as angry vendors clashed with police who fired tear gas to disperse the crowd, and in the ensuing mele, dozens of people including students and Chairman Darboe himself were rushed for medical attention from the effects of the tear gas.

This time, Chairman Darboe told journalists the return of the demolition team is ‘masterminded’ by the president who he claimed allegedly issued a directive to Governor Ousman Bojang to order the security to attack the market.

The chairman further alleged that the president is even using his national security meetings at the State House to “discuss ways and means of destroying” the market.

“This time, we are ready to defend our market without any fears,” Darboe warned. “We have taken an oath and duty to serve our people and we will not sit and allow anyone to destroy their source of livelihoods. I want to commend those vendors who stood their ground and refused to comply with unlawful orders to remove their properties. That was the right thing to do. They are justifying their actions using law but they disregard other relevant laws that allow councils to operate stalls in public places and other areas of their jurisdiction. They cherry pick the laws to satisfy their actions,” Chairman Darboe argued.

“The governor is trying to seek relevance in this case when he is not. People voted for the chairman, pay taxes to the chairman to bring them development and not the governor. The governor is here to represent the president and he is taking orders from him so we blame the president for all what is happening here. Barrow is the one destroying Brikama. He is behind everything. So let us not blame anyone for this but Barrow. Let him come out to say he does not sanction anyone to demolish the Brikama market if he is not the one behind the whole plot. The governor is his representative and seeks his blessings in everything he does,” Darboe said.

He said the police have informed them during their closed-door meeting that their visit was a fact-finding mission. He however raised concerns that the results of similar fact findings in the past remain unknown to the council. “We hope they establish the fact this time round because we have shown them the relevant laws that guide their work and also the powers of the council. So, they have decided to suspend the demolition,” he said.