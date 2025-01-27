Sherif Jallow appointed PS at MoPS

- Advertisement -

By Lamin B Darboe

The director, civil service reform and planning unit (CSRPU) at the Ministry of Public Service Sherriff Jallow has been appointed Permanent Secretary (PS) in the same ministry.

Jallow’s appointment took effect on 24 January 2025, and he will also continue to run the affairs of the CSRPU.

In 2018 Government approved the Civil Service Reform Program Strategy 2018-2027. This 10-year reform strategy among other things aims to modernise the public administration function as well as leverage on the possibilities of ICT for effective and efficient service delivery.

The strategy has the following objectives: to achieve optimal organisation and staffing of the public service, to attract, retain and motivate optimal numbers of technical and professional personnel into the civil service.

To enhance discipline, ethical conduct and high performance of civil servants, to re-institutionalise meritocracy, due process and professionalism in personnel administration; and to accelerate improvements in public service delivery through ICT applications.

Mr. Jallow’s responsibility as new PS and head of the Civil Service Reform and Planning Unit will include ensuring the pursuit and achievement of these objectives highlighted above and coordinate other reform initiatives.