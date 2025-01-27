Gambia gets first home brewed canned drinks

- Advertisement -

Local beverage company Bell Bottling on Friday rolled out the first ever brewed canned drink in the Gambia at a ceremony at its headquarters in Brusubi-Turntable. Borrie Darboe, sales and marketing director, said the canned series is the latest to come from the Bonto -based factory which started operations in 2021 after the closure of the Banjul Breweries BBL. He said Bell bottling has filled the void created by the exit of BBL and even went ahead to add new products that have now provided The Gambia with a sovereign beverage product.

“This is the dream of the directors, shareholders and staff of Bell Bottling with the goodwill and patronage of the Gambian people who have received the products overwhelmingly,” he said.

He said the company now employ hundreds of people directly and indirectly as distributors and have ploughed back over D3M from its turnover to help its distributors grow their businesses.

- Advertisement -

The company used the event to present prizes to seven top distributors as a motivation. The prizes ranged from motor cycles, gas cookers and mobile phones.