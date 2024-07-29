Barrow vows to rule as long as Darboe lives

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

President Adama Barrow has vowed to rule The Gambia as long as UDP leader Ousainu Darboe remains alive.

Speaking at a rally in Brikama Saturday, Barrow accused the opposition leader of stating that he would confiscate a land allocated to him if he becomes president.

“In that case, I will remain president as long as Darboe lives. I would only leave the presidency when I hear that he is dead and I attend his burial,” Barrow told the rally in Brikama called after inaugurating the NPP regional bureau.

He said Darboe should be grateful to him for facilitating allocations to his wife and daughter even after he had left office.

Cross-carpeting

President Barrow said no sensible NPP supporter will leave the and join the UDP because all the opposition is looking for is to be in government, and the NPP is already in government.

“So, it will surprise me if anybody decides to leave the NPP to go back to the opposition,” he said. He informed the party’s women that the NPP is working on plans to lend them funds to do business but for any woman to qualify you must be a member of the NPP first”.

“We are building all these bureaus because we don’t want the NPP to die. Before the NPP, the PPP and APRC were here, but they couldn’t see this idea of constructing bureaus, so the NPP wouldn’t want to make the same mistake,” he said.

He said Gambians are employed in the NPP bureaus.

2026 presidential election

Mr Barrow stated: “The UDP supporters said I shouldn’t contest the 2026 presidential election, but my problem is that anything that the UDP said I shouldn’t do, even if it’s death, if they say I shouldn’t die, I will kill myself. So, because they said I will not contest again, Ministers of Works and Agriculture, Ebrima Sillah and Demba Sabally, and all the party leadership, I want you to relax; that is my own fight. I have confronted the Three Years Jotna Movement, and that has passed, but what would happen to them this time would be worse.

“If they say I shouldn’t do anything, that is what I would do because if your enemy advised against doing something, you should do it because it would be to your advantage.” He said most of those making noise in the UDP are searching for positions because, when the going was tough, they were nowhere to be seen.