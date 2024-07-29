MAYOR LOWE ASKS BARROW TO WITHDRAW STATEMENT

- Advertisement -

The mayor of Banjul, Rohey Malick Lowe, has urged President Adama Barrow to apologise to Gambians over comments he made about Ousainu Darboe, the leader of the main opposition United Democratic Party.

The president had said, among other things, that since Darboe had said he would confiscate the land allocated to him, he too will rule until the UDP leader is dead and buried before he would leave power.

The comments have drawn widespread criticisms around the country, with even some neutrals describing it as way too far.

- Advertisement -

In a gentle but assertive voice, Mayor Lowe yesterday condemned the comments and urged the president to apologise before it is too late.

“No one disputes that you are the head of state and as such, this the last thing anyone expects from you. The country and Ousainu Darboe do not deserve this kind of statement from you,” Mayor Lowe said.

According to the mayor, all Gambians, friends and foes of Mr Darboe alike, have recognised and appreciated the important role he played in the struggle to get the country out of oppression through many personal and material sacrifices.

- Advertisement -

“Therefore, my brother and president, this kind of statement you uttered against Darboe (which I am ashamed to repeat) is not nice at all. Your Excellency, and my brother, I strongly believe that what you had was a slip of the tongue, and please apologise before regret comes,” she said.

The mayor remined President Barrow that his words would be remembered in a negative way any time Ousainu Darboe passes away and he should therefore apologise.

The Banjul mayor urged Gambians to avoid division by politics, adding that she is taken aback by the president’s remarks and that is why she came out to talk about.

“I am calling on Gambians to remain united and avoid division along political lines and remain as Gambians and loving one another,” she concluded.