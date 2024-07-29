- Advertisement -

There comes a time in a nation when the only thing that can move it forward is national unity. When citizens in a country – both the governors and the governed – cultivate a sense of unity, taking ownership of the development efforts, there will be rapid transformation and progress.

The current economic situation in the country, and the political tensions, require citizens and all the people living in the country to cultivate this sense of unity and togetherness. That is the only way the country can be pulled out of the economic and social challenges besetting it.

Towards this end, it behooves political leaders to make every effort to unite the people and bridge the gap created by the polarisation that has overtaken the nation. There are many ways in which this can be achieved. One of the most effective ways of doing it is through the speeches delivered by the leadership and other influential citizens.

Leaders on both sides of the political divide should therefore endeavour to speak the language of unity rather than a language that further divides the people. They must consider the effects of their words when they speak. In other words, they must exercise political maturity and be measured in their utterances.

This is incumbent upon all but it’s more binding on the President of the nation who has been entrusted with the affairs of the nation. That is because the people of the country voted for him so that he will rule the country ensuring their peace, security, safety and general wellbeing. He must not say or do anything that can jeopardise that.

The recent utterances of the President in which he mentioned opposition leader are a case in point. Speeches like that will not do any good for the unity of the nation. The President must remember that he should protect the people of the country – that is everyone living in the country.

Let us speak the language of peace and unity.