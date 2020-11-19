32 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, November 19, 2020
Beakanyang invites nominations for 2020 human rights hero award

5
Beakanyang, a leading human rights organization in The Gambia has announced the opening of nominations for its 2020 annual national human rights hero award. The announcement is contained in a statement issued by the human rights organization on 17 November,2020, highlighting that the award ceremony forms part of its activities marking the international Human Rights Day 2020 celebration.

The statement further reveals that this year’s award, which is second of its kind, will be held on International Human Rights Day – 10th December 2020 in Basse, Upper River Region. The award is aimed at publicly honoring and recognizing the important work of human rights advocates and defenders in The Gambia. It will recognize the efforts of individuals who have demonstrated courage, innovation and significant impact in the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms; while inspiring others to serve as advocates of human rights.

The awards will be presented in two categories: the Human Rights Hero of the Year Award and the Young Human Rights Defender of the Year Award. Both winners will receive: a cash award for each category, a plaque bearing the name of the recipient, with an invitation as a guest at the award ceremony.

In preparation for the event, an award committee chaired by the 2019 Human Rights Hero Award Winner and prominent human rights defender, Madi Jaborteh, has been set up. The committee also comprises other prominent human rights defenders and human rights organizations in the country.

Kindy nominate your favorite Gambian human rights defender, latest 5th December 2020 by filling the online form at:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdfwoWES-IEroXD4azUEkvjSKoR5GFxQ7fJM_B3h0WDYai6Qg/viewform?fbclid=IwAR3zvjAK48jonoVkaMOkSvsZmlztgeMTBHwxOGT9GIoweQcnQJCGBPgHABU

