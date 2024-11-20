Best practices for road safety: A call to action

- Advertisement -

By UTG Development Comms Students

Road accidents are among The Gambia’s most urgent public safety challenges, causing loss of life and profound impacts on families and communities. In response, second-year Development Communication students from the School of Journalism and Digital Media at the University of The Gambia have initiated a project titled “Best practices for road safety” to address this escalating crisis.

The initiative aims to raise public awareness of road safety measures, promote adherence to traffic regulations, and save lives. With the recent completion of the highway connecting Airport Junction to Sting Corner, over speeding is common, prompting urgent action.

- Advertisement -

The project addresses this by advocating for responsible driving behaviors, such as observing speed limits, adhering to road signs, and prioritizing pedestrian safety.

Insights from key stakeholders:

The students undertook extensive fieldwork, interviewing local authorities, road users, and experts to identify actionable steps for safer roads.

- Advertisement -

Miri Jamil, the head of Arezki Group—the company responsible for constructing the new highway—highlighted the infrastructure’s modern features, including three overpasses (Old Yundum, Turntable, and Kairaba Avenue Traffic Lights) and ten roundabouts to reduce congestion. “This project is built to meet the best global standards,” he affirmed.

Despite these advancements, challenges persist. Pedestrians and commuters frequently express concerns about over speeding and reckless driving on the smooth, open road stretches.

Commissioner Lamin King Colley, head of the Mobile Traffic Police Unit, pinpointed over speeding as the leading cause of road accidents. “Over speeding is the leading cause of accidents. Obey traffic rules always because the life you save might be your own,” he warned. He also urged drivers to exercise extra caution in busy market areas and business zones.

A commuter, Mansata Marena, praised the new road for improving travel times but cautioned against careless driving. “The new road is a blessing. It has made commuting easier and faster, but drivers must avoid overspeeding and overtaking recklessly. Safety should always come first,” she advised.

Dawda Ngum, the Managing Director of the National Roads Authority (NRA) emphasized the importance of responsible driving to complement the infrastructure’s benefits. Mr Ngum noted that while the road enhances connectivity between key cities like Banjul, its safety depends on drivers following traffic regulations.

The reality of road safety in The Gambia:

Road traffic accidents rank as the 7th leading cause of death in The Gambia, with at least 115 fatalities recorded annually. The socio-economic cost of road trauma is staggering, estimated at over $63.5 million (D2 billion) annually. According to the World Life Expectancy ranking, The Gambia is the world’s fourth most dangerous country for road travel.

Former Minister of Works and Transport Bai Lamin Jobe, during the launch of the National Road Safety Strategy 2020–2030, described the urgent need for collective action to address this crisis through public education, stricter traffic law enforcement, and continuous infrastructural improvements.

A roadmap for change:

The “Best Practices for Road Safety” project by UTG students is more than an academic assignment; it is a movement for change. The initiative’s objectives are clear:

Raise awareness: Educate the public on road safety through targeted media campaigns and community outreach programs to foster a culture of responsible road use.

Promote compliance: Advocate for strict enforcement of traffic laws, including adherence to speed limits, road signs, and respect for pedestrian rights, ensuring accountability and safer road practices.

Foster collaboration: Partner with key stakeholders such as the National Roads Authority (NRA), law enforcement agencies, and health professionals to develop and implement sustainable road safety solutions.

“Our ultimate goal is to save lives and create safer roads for all Gambians,” emphasized Ebrima Baldeh, a student team member.

Driving toward safer roads:

The success of this project relies on collective responsibility. By combining public education, and law enforcement, The Gambia can pave the way for safer roads and fewer accidents. The students’ initiative underscores a vital truth: road safety is not just the duty of the authorities but a shared obligation of every road user.

Through their work, these young advocates are championing a culture of caution and responsibility, demonstrating that smooth roads can indeed lead to safer lives when paired with vigilance and care.